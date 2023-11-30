The Detroit Pistons (2-16) will visit the New York Knicks (10-7) after losing seven road games in a row.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Knicks Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.3% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has compiled a 1-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Pistons score only 4.3 more points per game (109.4) than the Knicks give up (105.1).

Detroit is 2-12 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up 108.6 points per game at home, 1.7 fewer points than on the road (110.3). Defensively they allow 117.6 per game, two fewer points than on the road (119.6).

The Pistons collect 0.6 more assists per game at home (27) than away (26.4).

Pistons Injuries