Check out the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-16), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup with the New York Knicks (10-7) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pistons' most recent contest was a 133-107 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham's team-leading 15 points paced the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 3.4 1.0 0.9 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSDET

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -13.5 218.5

