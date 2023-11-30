Pistons vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-16) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they try to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 218.5.
Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-13.5
|218.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 13 games this season that have had more than 218.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Detroit's contests this season is 228, 9.5 more points than this game's total.
- Detroit is 7-11-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have been victorious in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 13.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs Knicks Additional Info
Pistons vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|7
|41.2%
|110
|219.4
|105.1
|223.7
|221.2
|Pistons
|13
|72.2%
|109.4
|219.4
|118.6
|223.7
|223.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 0-10 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Pistons have gone over the total six times.
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).
- The Pistons put up an average of 109.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 105.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 4-10 against the spread and 2-12 overall when it scores more than 105.1 points.
Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|7-11
|0-0
|11-7
|Knicks
|10-7
|0-0
|7-10
Pistons vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Pistons
|Knicks
|109.4
|110
|27
|26
|4-10
|5-0
|2-12
|5-0
|118.6
|105.1
|24
|1
|5-0
|7-4
|2-3
|8-3
