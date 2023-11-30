The Detroit Pistons (2-16) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they try to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 218.5.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -13.5 218.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 13 games this season that have had more than 218.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Detroit's contests this season is 228, 9.5 more points than this game's total.

Detroit is 7-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Pistons have been victorious in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 13.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs Knicks Additional Info

Pistons vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 7 41.2% 110 219.4 105.1 223.7 221.2 Pistons 13 72.2% 109.4 219.4 118.6 223.7 223.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 0-10 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Pistons have gone over the total six times.

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

The Pistons put up an average of 109.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 105.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Detroit is 4-10 against the spread and 2-12 overall when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Pistons and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 7-11 0-0 11-7 Knicks 10-7 0-0 7-10

Pistons vs. Knicks Point Insights

Pistons Knicks 109.4 Points Scored (PG) 110 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 4-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 2-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 105.1 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 5-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-4 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

