Pistons vs. Knicks November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-10), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (6-5). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSDET
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren is averaging 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He's also draining 80% of his shots from the field (fourth in league).
- Cade Cunningham is putting up 22.3 points, 3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He's making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).
- Isaiah Stewart is putting up 14.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- The Pistons are receiving 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Alec Burks this year.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 11.7 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Brunson puts up 20 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.
- RJ Barrett posts 22.7 points, 3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 0.7 assists and 11.3 boards.
- Immanuel Quickley posts 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.
Pistons vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Pistons
|109.1
|Points Avg.
|110.6
|105.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.2
|43.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|37.2%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
