Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Oakland County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osborn High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birmingham Groves High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.