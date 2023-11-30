Thursday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at Carmichael Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-55, heavily favoring South Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 65-64 loss to FGCU in their last game on Sunday.

Last time out, the Tar Heels lost 65-64 to FGCU on Sunday. The Gamecocks are coming off of a 101-19 victory against Mississippi Valley State in their last game on Friday. Deja Kelly scored a team-best 24 points for the Tar Heels in the loss. MiLaysia Fulwiley totaled 17 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Gamecocks.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 12, the Tar Heels took down the Davidson Wildcats (No. 73 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-70.

North Carolina has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 44th-most.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 73) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 211) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 247) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 346) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Gamecocks are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

South Carolina has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 40) on November 12

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 86) on November 16

101-19 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 289) on November 24

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 16.8 PTS, 11.0 REB, 4.0 BLK, 63.6 FG%

16.8 PTS, 11.0 REB, 4.0 BLK, 63.6 FG% Raven Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.0 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61.0 FG% Fulwiley: 15.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Chloe Kitts: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (155th in college basketball) and allow 52.7 per contest (26th in college basketball).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +258 scoring differential, topping opponents by 51.6 points per game. They're putting up 100.4 points per game, second in college basketball, and are giving up 48.8 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball.

