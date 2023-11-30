Fantasy Football Week 13 FLEX Rankings
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Flex rankings are available below, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy roster heading into Week 13.
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 13
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|280.3
|25.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|272.8
|24.8
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|255.3
|23.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|232.0
|21.1
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|227.9
|19.0
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|220.0
|20.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|210.6
|21.1
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|204.4
|17.0
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|202.3
|18.4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|201.8
|18.3
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|193.0
|17.5
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|191.8
|17.4
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|186.6
|15.6
|Makea Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|184.5
|16.8
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|176.4
|16.0
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|174.4
|15.9
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|174.4
|14.5
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|174.1
|14.5
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|171.2
|17.1
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|170.7
|14.2
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|WR
|165.0
|16.5
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|164.8
|13.7
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB
|163.3
|14.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|163.1
|16.3
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|160.0
|16.0
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|159.2
|19.9
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|159.1
|14.5
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|158.8
|14.4
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|158.3
|14.4
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|158.1
|14.4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB
|155.4
|17.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|155.0
|14.1
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|153.2
|13.9
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|152.9
|12.7
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|152.5
|13.9
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|151.7
|13.8
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|150.9
|13.7
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|149.5
|21.4
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|148.3
|13.5
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|148.1
|13.5
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|WR
|148.1
|13.5
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|146.7
|13.3
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|146.0
|13.3
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|RB
|144.0
|12.0
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|142.9
|13.0
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|142.9
|13.0
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR
|142.9
|11.9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|RB
|142.8
|13.0
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|RB
|142.5
|15.8
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|141.4
|11.8
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|140.1
|14.0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|139.4
|12.7
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|137.6
|13.8
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR
|137.5
|12.5
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|137.0
|13.7
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|136.1
|12.4
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB
|135.6
|17.0
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|135.5
|12.3
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE
|135.4
|13.5
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|WR
|134.7
|11.2
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
