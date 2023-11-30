Can we anticipate Moritz Seider scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings play the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

  • Seider has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • On the power play, Seider has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:57 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:33 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:40 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:53 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:49 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

