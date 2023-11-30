How to Watch the Michigan State vs. DePaul Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network Canada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 67.7 the Blue Demons allow.
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Michigan State is 5-1.
- DePaul has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.
- The 81.1 points per game the Blue Demons average are 20.8 more points than the Spartans allow (60.3).
- When DePaul puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 4-3.
- Michigan State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Blue Demons are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (38%).
- The Spartans shoot 52.4% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Blue Demons allow.
Michigan State Leaders
- Julia Ayrault: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- DeeDee Hagemann: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19)
- Moira Joiner: 13 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
- Tory Ozment: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Abbey Kimball: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Evansville
|W 105-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|JMU
|W 95-69
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Creighton
|L 83-69
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/3/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.