Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Marquette County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baraga Area High School at Republic-Michigamme High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Republic, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negaunee High School at Iron Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Iron Mountain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
