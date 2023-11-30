Can we expect Lucas Raymond lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • In eight of 21 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Raymond has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:56 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:35 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:27 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:39 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:04 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

