Jalen Duren's Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Duren produced six points and seven rebounds in a 133-107 loss against the Lakers.

We're going to look at Duren's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 12.0 Rebounds 9.5 10.8 Assists -- 2.9 PRA -- 25.7 PR -- 22.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Duren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Duren has made 5.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.0% of his team's total makes.

Duren's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 105.1 points per game.

The Knicks give up 40.4 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have conceded 24.2 per game, fourth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Duren vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2022 27 12 5 1 0 0 1 11/11/2022 21 1 8 0 0 1 0 10/21/2022 23 8 10 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.