Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jackson County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lansing Christian High School at Springport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Springport, MI

Springport, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Onsted High School at Michigan Center High School