Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ingham County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing Christian High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Springport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.