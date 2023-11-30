Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 64-61 based on our computer prediction, with Detroit Mercy coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 30.
The Titans lost their last outing 81-59 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 64, Youngstown State 61
Other Horizon Predictions
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans picked up their best win of the season on November 18, when they defeated the Dayton Flyers, who rank No. 203 in our computer rankings, 76-60.
- Detroit Mercy has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).
Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 203) on November 18
- 68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 321) on November 6
- 71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 327) on November 24
- 83-48 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 10
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 63 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Imani McNeal: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Myonna Hooper: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans score 66 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 (223rd in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.
