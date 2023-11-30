The Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It will air at 6:30 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans' 66.0 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 59.7 the Penguins allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.7 points, Detroit Mercy is 4-1.
  • Youngstown State's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.0 points.
  • The Penguins record 8.8 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Titans allow (66.3).
  • Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
  • Detroit Mercy is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.
  • The Penguins are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Titans concede to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Titans shoot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Penguins concede.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 63.0 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
  • Imani McNeal: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Myonna Hooper: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Dayton W 76-60 UD Arena
11/24/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 71-64 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 @ Georgia Southern L 81-59 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/30/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
12/3/2023 Oakland - Calihan Hall
12/6/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena

