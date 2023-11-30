The Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It will air at 6:30 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Titans' 66.0 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 59.7 the Penguins allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.7 points, Detroit Mercy is 4-1.

Youngstown State's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.0 points.

The Penguins record 8.8 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Titans allow (66.3).

Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Detroit Mercy is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.

The Penguins are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Titans concede to opponents (39.8%).

The Titans shoot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Penguins concede.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 63.0 FG%

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 63.0 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Imani McNeal: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Myonna Hooper: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Detroit Mercy Schedule