The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:57 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 14:22 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:13 Away L 5-3 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:47 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

