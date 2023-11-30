Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Thompson produced 12 points and six rebounds in a 133-107 loss against the Lakers.

In this article we will break down Thompson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.4 11.0 Rebounds 6.5 9.3 9.5 Assists -- 2.9 2.3 PRA -- 23.6 22.8 PR -- 20.7 20.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Thompson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the Knicks

Thompson is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.3 per game.

Thompson's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Allowing 105.1 points per game, the Knicks are the best team in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 40.4 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.