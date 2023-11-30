Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. If you're thinking about a wager on Copp against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Andrew Copp vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Copp has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In four of 21 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Copp has a point in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Copp has an assist in three of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Copp's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Copp going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 2 9 Points 1 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

