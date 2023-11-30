Can we anticipate Andrew Copp finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

On the power play, Copp has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

