The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Valparaiso Scoring Comparison

The Beacons score 6.5 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (64.8).

Western Michigan is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Broncos average 15.7 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Beacons give up (72.5).

The Broncos are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% lower than the Beacons concede to opponents (48.1%).

The Beacons make 37.0% of their shots from the field, just 2.9% less than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG% Maggie Stutelberg: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) Alli Carlson: 7.6 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.6 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Hannah Spitzley: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) De'Ahna Richardson: 4.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Western Michigan Schedule