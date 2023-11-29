The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Michigan vs. Valparaiso Scoring Comparison

  • The Beacons score 6.5 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (64.8).
  • Western Michigan is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
  • The Broncos average 15.7 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Beacons give up (72.5).
  • The Broncos are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% lower than the Beacons concede to opponents (48.1%).
  • The Beacons make 37.0% of their shots from the field, just 2.9% less than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Kaitlyn Zarycki: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%
  • Maggie Stutelberg: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
  • Alli Carlson: 7.6 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Hannah Spitzley: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • De'Ahna Richardson: 4.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Western Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Youngstown State W 54-52 Beeghly Center
11/24/2023 Campbell L 70-61 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 UNC Asheville W 58-54 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 Valparaiso - University Arena
12/2/2023 Davenport - University Arena
12/6/2023 Detroit Mercy - University Arena

