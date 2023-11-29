If you reside in Wayne County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waverly High School at University Prep High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

OA Carlson High School at Flat Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Flat Rock, MI

Flat Rock, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Plymouth High School at Waterford Mott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at U Of D Jesuit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodhaven High School at Thurston High School