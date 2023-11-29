The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Villanova has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 116th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 80th.

The Wildcats record 78.4 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 64.2 the Hawks allow.

Villanova is 5-1 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Hawks' 76 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats allow.

When Saint Joseph's (PA) allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova put up 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (68.6).

In home games, Villanova averaged 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (75.5).

At home, Saint Joseph's (PA) drained 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (33.3%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 North Carolina W 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Memphis W 79-63 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule