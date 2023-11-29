Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Fancy a wager on Gostisbehere? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.

Gostisbehere has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 19 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Gostisbehere has an assist in eight of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Gostisbehere hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Gostisbehere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 5 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

