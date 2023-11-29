Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Sanilac County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cass City High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
