Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Rangers on November 29, 2023
The New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Artemi Panarin and others in this contest.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Red Wings vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Alex DeBrincat has racked up 20 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and eight assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
Shayne Gostisbehere Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Shayne Gostisbehere's five goals and 13 assists add up to 18 points this season.
Gostisbehere Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|1
|3
|4
|2
|at Bruins
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (29 total points), having put up 11 goals and 18 assists.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Chris Kreider is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) to the team.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
