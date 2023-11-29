The Detroit Red Wings' (11-6-3) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, November 29 game against the New York Rangers (15-4-1) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Jake Walman D Questionable Illness

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Red Wings Season Insights

With 74 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fifth-best offense.

Detroit's total of 60 goals allowed (three per game) ranks 14th in the NHL.

They have the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +14.

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6

