Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Cade Cunningham and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Cunningham is averaging 22.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.3 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Cunningham, at 1.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 11.5 point total set for Ausar Thompson on Wednesday is 0.1 more than his season scoring average (11.4).

His per-game rebound average of 9.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Thompson has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +152)

The 9.5-point prop total set for Isaiah Stewart on Wednesday is 2.0 less than his scoring average on the season (11.5).

He has collected 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Davis has put up 21.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 25.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average (25.1).

He has grabbed 7.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

James picks up 6.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.