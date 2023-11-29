The Detroit Pistons (2-15) will attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Detroit has put together a 1-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.

The Pistons score just 4.1 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (113.7).

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Detroit is 1-3.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pistons are averaging fewer points at home (108.8 per game) than away (110.3). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (115.6) than away (119.6).

The Pistons collect 0.5 more assists per game at home (26.9) than away (26.4).

Pistons Injuries