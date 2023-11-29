The Detroit Pistons (2-15) will try to break a 14-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Pistons vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 229.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played seven games this season that have gone over 229.5 combined points scored.

Detroit has had an average of 227.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Detroit has a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have come away with two wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in 10 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info

Pistons vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 8 44.4% 111.8 221.4 113.7 231.4 227.9 Pistons 7 41.2% 109.6 221.4 117.7 231.4 223.4

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 0-10 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total six times.

Detroit has been better against the spread away (4-5-0) than at home (3-5-0) this season.

The Pistons score an average of 109.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 113.7 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Pistons vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Pistons and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 7-10 5-5 10-7 Lakers 7-11 3-3 7-11

Pistons vs. Lakers Point Insights

Pistons Lakers 109.6 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 1-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 117.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-4 2-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

