The Detroit Pistons (2-10) go head to head with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSDET, SportsNet LA

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren puts up 18.0 points, 15.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 80.0% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham posts 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Ausar Thompson posts 6.3 points, 4.7 assists and 10.7 boards per game.

Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 10.0 boards.

Alec Burks puts up 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 50.0% from downtown with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (10th in league).

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in league).

The Lakers are receiving 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this year.

The Lakers are receiving 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.

The Lakers are getting 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.

Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pistons vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Pistons Lakers 110.6 Points Avg. 112.8 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 46.7% Field Goal % 48.6% 36.2% Three Point % 34.3%

