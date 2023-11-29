The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -7.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland Betting Records & Stats

Oakland's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points four times.

The average point total in Oakland's outings this year is 145.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Grizzlies have covered every spread they have faced this season (7-0-0).

Oakland won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Golden Grizzlies have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Oakland.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 4 57.1% 73.4 136.9 72.3 153.1 147.4 Detroit Mercy 4 66.7% 63.5 136.9 80.8 153.1 146.3

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

Oakland covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Golden Grizzlies put up 7.4 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Titans give up (80.8).

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 7-0-0 0-0 4-3-0 Detroit Mercy 1-5-0 1-3 3-3-0

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Detroit Mercy 8-6 Home Record 9-5 5-10 Away Record 5-13 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

