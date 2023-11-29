The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 73.3 136th 318th 75.3 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd 65th 33.7 Rebounds 28.9 319th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 8th 10.2 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 221st 12.5 Assists 11.8 281st 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

