Wednesday's game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-64, heavily favoring Oakland to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 80, Detroit Mercy 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-16.3)

Oakland (-16.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Detroit Mercy has a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Oakland, who is 7-0-0 ATS. The Titans have gone over the point total in three games, while Golden Grizzlies games have gone over four times.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' +8 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (207th in college basketball).

Oakland comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It records 32.1 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7.

Oakland makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Oakland has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

