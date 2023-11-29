Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oakland Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oakland (-7.5)
|147.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oakland (-7.5)
|147.5
|-355
|+270
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends
- Oakland has covered in each of its seven games with a spread this season.
- In the Golden Grizzlies' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Detroit Mercy has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Titans and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.