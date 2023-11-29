The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 144.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

North Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

In the Tar Heels' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Tennessee is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this year.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina's national championship odds (+3000) place it 15th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 16th-best.

North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

