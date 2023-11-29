How to Watch North Carolina vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.
- The Tar Heels average 85.3 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Volunteers allow.
- When North Carolina totals more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
- The Volunteers score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- Tennessee has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (70.2).
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.1.
- At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).
- At home, Tennessee made 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
