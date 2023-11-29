The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. If you'd like to wager on Seider's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus this season, in 22:27 per game on the ice, is +2.

Seider has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Seider has a point in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Seider has an assist in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seider's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 12 Points 2 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

