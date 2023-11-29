Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Manistee County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Onekama High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Brethren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
