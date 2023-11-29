The Detroit Pistons (2-15) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a 14-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Pistons 111

Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 6.5)

Pistons (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-5.2)

Lakers (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Lakers have covered less often than the Pistons this year, recording an ATS record of 7-11-0, compared to the 7-10-0 mark of the Pistons.

Los Angeles and Detroit cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Lakers as favorites by 6.5 or more and Pistons as underdogs by 6.5 or more).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 38.9% of the time this season (seven out of 18), less often than Detroit's games have (10 out of 17).

The Lakers have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-3) this season, better than the .133 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (2-13).

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are the fourth-worst squad in the league in points scored (109.6 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (117.7).

Detroit is seventh in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.9) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.8).

The Pistons are ninth in the league in assists (26.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.6 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

In 2023-24 the Pistons are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (9.9 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

