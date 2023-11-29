Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 29?
Can we anticipate Joe Veleno lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- Veleno has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Veleno has zero points on the power play.
- Veleno's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 2-0
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
