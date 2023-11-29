Can we count on Jeff Petry lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

  • Petry is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
  • Petry has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

