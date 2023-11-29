Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 27, Duren produced 12 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in a 126-107 loss versus the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Duren, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.2 Assists -- 3.2 PRA -- 27 PR -- 23.8



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Lakers

Duren is responsible for attempting 6.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

The Pistons rank 17th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.7 points per game, the Lakers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 26.7 per game.

Jalen Duren vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 24 3 13 2 0 0 1 11/18/2022 22 12 8 0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.