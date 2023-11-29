Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 29?
Should you wager on Jake Walman to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- Walman has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Walman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|23:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-1
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
