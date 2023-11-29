Isaiah Stewart plus his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stewart put up seven points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-107 loss versus the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Stewart, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 10.9 Rebounds 6.5 7.4 7.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 20.3 19.6 PR -- 18.9 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Stewart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Stewart has made 4.3 shots per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.8 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Stewart's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.0 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 17th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Lakers concede 26.7 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 14.0 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 24 8 5 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.