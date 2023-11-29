Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Huron County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harbor Beach Community High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Huron High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Memphis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
