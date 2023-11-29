David Perron will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Perron's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Perron vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:02 per game on the ice, is -1.

Perron has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Perron has a point in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of 20 games this season, Perron has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perron's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Perron going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perron Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 11 Points 3 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.