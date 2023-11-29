Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 29?
Should you wager on David Perron to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- Perron has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Perron has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Perron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:21
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|3
|1
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 2-0
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
