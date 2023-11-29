In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Daniel Sprong to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:31 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 2 0 2 14:46 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:28 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:38 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:03 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:59 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

