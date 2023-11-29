Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Clare County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine River Area High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Harrison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
